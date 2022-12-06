U.S. not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders - State Dept

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," Price told reporters, adding that the United States is providing Ukraine with what it needs to use on its sovereign territory to defend itself.

Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes, but nonetheless celebrated them. Price said there was no confirmation the strikes were carried out by Ukraine.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mark Porter)