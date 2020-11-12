U.S. notches up more COVID-19 case and hospitalization records

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States continued to notch up
grim records on Wednesday as it battles through the coronavirus
pandemic, with a worsening outbreak in the northeast of the
country adding pressure on top of an already reeling Midwest.
Reported new COVID-19 infections of 142,279 were at an
all-time daily high for a second day in a row and above 100,000
for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus also
surged, to at least 64,939 by late Wednesday, the highest ever
during the pandemic. The death toll rose by 1,464.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was the latest state official
to impose a new round of social distancing restrictions on
Wednesday, in an attempt to protect a state that was the
epicenter of the U.S. outbreak in its early stages.
The United States has reported a total of about 10.4 million
cases and 241,809 deaths throughout the pandemic.
