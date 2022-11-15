U.S. nuclear plants expect government decision on credits by year-end

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two companies that have
applied for funding to keep struggling nuclear power plants open
said they expect to hear from the U.S. Department of Energy by
the end of the year.
Both power utility PG&E Corp and Holtec
International applied to the first phase of the $6 billion DOE
Civil Nuclear Credit program to keep their reactors running. The
Biden administration believes nuclear power is essential to
fight climate change, but plants are struggling with costs and
competition from natural gas plants and renewables.
PG&E's Diablo Canyon reactors in California are slated to
close in 2024 and 2025 but could stay open if they get the
funding.
"We expect by the end of the year something more
definitive," Patti Poppe, the chief executive officer of PG&E
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Reuters Energy Transition
conference last week in Houston. Poppe said that the firm is
qualified to apply for funding, but that funds have not been
approved.
The DOE declined to comment on timelines and future
recipients of awards. U.S. infrastructure legislation passed in
2021 included funding for the civil nuclear credit program in
the United States.
Poppe said PG&E is applying to the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission for a license allowing Diablo to continue operating.
She said Diablo is also ordering more uranium fuel for the
reactor, and dry casks for storing nuclear waste.
"There have been constraints on access to uranium," Poppe
said, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Holtec bought the Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan in May
to decommission the facility, a long and costly process.
Patrick O’Brien, a spokesperson for Holtec, said the company
expects to hear from the DOE by the end of the year.
Holtec has said if it gets funding, it could reactivate
Palisades until a next generation of small modular reactors is
ready.
Palisades is out of nuclear fuel, needs to fix a control rod
drive seal issue, and may need a new company to operate it, and
a buyer for the power it generates, analysts have said.
