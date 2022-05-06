U.S. offers $15 mln reward for information on Conti ransomware group

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday
offered a reward of up to $15 million for information on the
Russia-based Conti ransomware group, which has been blamed for
cyber extortion attacks worldwide, State Department spokesman
Ned Price said.
The FBI estimates that more than 1,000 victims of the Conti
group have paid a total in excess of $150 million in ransomware
payments, Price said in a statement.
"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its
commitment to protecting potential ransomware victims around the
world from exploitation by cyber criminals," he said.
The reward comprises $10 million for the identification or
the location of leaders of the group, and $5 million for
information that results in the arrest of anyone conspiring with
Conti.
Last year, the FBI said Conti was responsible for striking
16 medical and first responder networks in the United States.
Price noted that Conti was blamed for an attack in April on
Costa Rica's tax and customs platforms, impacting the Central
American country's foreign trade.
In February, the Conti group vowed to attack enemies of the
Kremlin if they respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Eric Beech
Editing by Marguerita Choy)