U.S. offers Monolith Nebraska $1 bln loan guarantee for hydrogen project

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy
said on Thursday it has offered Monolith Nebraska LLC an up to
$1.04 billion conditional loan guarantee for a project to make
clean hydrogen, which can be used to make fertilizer.
The loan guarantee will help Monolith expand its Olive Creek
plant to convert natural gas into hydrogen for making products
like fertilizer.
It will also make carbon black, a product used in making
tires and other rubber products. The project aims to reduce
carbon emissions by cutting the use of fuel oil to make those
products, the department said.
