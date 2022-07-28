U.S. offers reward for information on alleged Russian interference in elections

"The Department seeks information on Internet Research Agency LLC ("IRA"), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in U.S. election interference," the State Department said in a media note on Thursday.

The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the leader and financier of IRA, a "Russian troll farm." IRA is a St Petersburg-based company that U.S. intelligence officials say was central to Russian efforts to impact the 2016 presidential election.

