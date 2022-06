"Despite these disruptions, we continue to believe that the economy can and is transitioning from what has been a historic recovery to stable, steady growth with inflation pressures moderating," the official told reporters.

The official said air fares, which were up more than 30% in the last months, were expected to increase quite significantly again, showing the spillover impact of higher energy prices on components of core inflation.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)