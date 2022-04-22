Log in
U.S. official visits Solomon Islands days after it signs China pact

04/22/2022 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

SYDNEY (Reuters) -A senior U.S. official met the Solomon Islands leader on Friday, days after the Pacific island nation and China said they had signed a security pact that the United States and its allies fear will extend China's military presence in the region.

Despite a flurry of calls from the United States and its allies not to go ahead with the deal, the Solomon Islands prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, and China announced this week they had signed it.

Brushing off the international concerns, Sogavare, told parliament on Wednesday it would not undermine peace.

Kurt Campbell, President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific coordinator, met Sogavare after arriving in the capital, Honiara.

Neither the U.S. embassy nor the government commented on the talks though a Solomons official said the opening of a U.S. Embassy in Honiara was on the agenda.

Campbell discussed the China-Solomon Islands agreement with neighbouring Fiji and Papua New Guinea over the past two days ahead of his Honiara visit, the U.S. embassy in Papua New Guinea said in a statement.

The security pact is a major inroad for China in the Pacific and Campbell had been expected to press Sogavare not to sign it.

Australian officials said Campbell's visit likely prompted China and the Solomon Islands to announce it was a done deal.

The Solomon Islands occupy a strategic position in the Pacific and were home to some of the bloodiest fighting of that theatre of World War Two.

The country was rocked by riots last year in which four people were killed.

'RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY'

Also on Friday, Sogavare joined China's ambassador, Li Ming, at the handover of an athletics field donated by China, one of the sporting facilities worth a total of $120 million that China has paid for to help the Solomons host the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Solomons switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 and Sogavare said in a speech at the ceremony that the decision had "placed the country on the right side of history".

Li, in a livestreamed speech, defended the security pact.

"Development and security are two sides of a coin. Without safety and security countries cannot enjoy sustainable development and economic growth. This was demonstrated by the riot last year," he said.

But for Australia, the security pact raises the prospect of a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from its shores.

Sogavare has ruled out hosting a Chinese military base, saying the pact, details of which have not been disclosed, will allow Chinese police to protect Chinese-funded infrastructure projects.

Nevertheless, U.S. allies Australia and New Zealand expressed concern the pact would disrupt regional security, allowing Chinese naval vessels to replenish in Honiara.New Zealand and Tonga have said they will raise the security deal at an upcoming meeting of Pacific Islands Forum leaders while Japan plans to send a vice foreign minister to the Solomon Islands this month over concerns about the security pact, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Campbell said in January the Pacific was likely to see "strategic surprise" in terms of basing arrangements, and the U.S. and allies Australia, New Zealand, Japan and France needed to step up in the region.

The Solomons opposition leader also met Campbell and discussed building democracy in the region, the opposition party said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)

By Kirsty Needham


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS