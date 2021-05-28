U.S. oil and gas leasing review to be released in 'early summer' -official

May 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration
expects to release results of its review of the federal oil and
gas leasing program by early summer, Interior Secretary Deb
Haaland said on Friday.
Biden announced the review shortly after taking office in
what was widely viewed as a first step to fulfilling his
campaign promise of banning new federal drilling leases to fight
climate change.
Lease auctions have been paused in the meantime, upsetting
the oil and gas industry and the state governments that host it,
who argue the move risks killing jobs and hurting the economy.
"The oil and gas review is in process right now," Haaland
said on a call with reporters to discuss the department's budget
request.
"Everyone's been working really hard on it. We expect to
have it released in early summer."
Haaland did not say how long the pause on lease auctions
could last.
Some 25% of U.S. oil and gas production comes from federal
lands and waters. The Biden review is intended to weigh the
economic benefits of federal drilling against its environmental
and climate costs.
Haaland's remarks came as the department detailed large
increases in spending proposed by the White House https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-budget-put-price-tag-policy-priorities-earn-likely-republican-rebuke-2021-05-28
on measures to address climate change, including wildfire
mitigation and preparedness, permitting renewable energy
projects on public lands and cleaning up abandoned fossil fuel
infrastructure.
The proposal for fiscal 2022 represents an increase of $2.5
billion, or 17%, over the enacted Interior budget for this year.
It includes nearly $2 billion in new climate-related
investments, the department said.
The budget must be approved by Congress before taking
effect.
Also on the call, Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy
assistant secretary for land and mineral management, said
Interior's oil and gas programs would "continue to be an
essential part of the work of the agency."
Asked about how the agency's defense of some fossil fuel and
mining projects in litigation with environmental groups squared
with Biden's climate goals, Haaland declined to comment.
"I can't comment in specificity because this is under active
litigation," Haaland said. "What I can tell you is that this
budget reflects a sincere commitment to addressing climate
impacts."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)