U.S. oil and gas production hit by winter storm Elliott

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Winter storm Elliott ran through the
U.S. and Canada in mid-December, with several oil production
sites experiencing freeze-ins while the storm also caused
equipment failures in refineries.
OIL & GAS PRODUCERS
Devon Energy Corp
The energy producer said it expects fourth-quarter
production to be reduced by 2%, or 15,000 oil equivalent barrels
per day (boepd).
Occidental Petroleum Corp
The company said in a filing it expects its average Permian
and Rockies production in the fourth quarter to be impacted by a
combined 10,000 boepd.
Cenovus Energy Inc
The Calgary-based company said its Canadian downstream
production was significantly reduced in December and expects
fourth-quarter throughput to be in the range of 90,000-95,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) in Canada and about 370,000-380,000 bpd in
the U.S.
REFINERS
Suncor Energy Inc
Suncor's Commerce City refinery in Colorado experienced
equipment damage and was subsequently shut down due to the
extreme weather. The company expects restart of the facility
toward the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Refineries run by Exxon Mobil Corp, Lyondell Basell
Industries NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero
Energy Corp and TotalEnergies SE in Texas were
all hit by extreme cold temperatures and knocked offline.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)