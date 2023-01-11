Advanced search
U.S. oil and gas production hit by winter storm Elliott

01/11/2023 | 12:55pm EST
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Winter storm Elliott ran through the U.S. and Canada in mid-December, with several oil production sites experiencing freeze-ins while the storm also caused equipment failures in refineries.

OIL & GAS PRODUCERS

Devon Energy Corp

The energy producer said it expects fourth-quarter production to be reduced by 2%, or 15,000 oil equivalent barrels per day (boepd).

Occidental Petroleum Corp

The company said in a filing it expects its average Permian and Rockies production in the fourth quarter to be impacted by a combined 10,000 boepd.

Cenovus Energy Inc

The Calgary-based company said its Canadian downstream production was significantly reduced in December and expects fourth-quarter throughput to be in the range of 90,000-95,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in Canada and about 370,000-380,000 bpd in the U.S.

REFINERS

Suncor Energy Inc

Suncor's Commerce City refinery in Colorado experienced equipment damage and was subsequently shut down due to the extreme weather. The company expects restart of the facility toward the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Refineries run by Exxon Mobil Corp, Lyondell Basell Industries NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and TotalEnergies SE in Texas were all hit by extreme cold temperatures and knocked offline. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.68% 82.46 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -1.07% 24.9 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -0.57% 62.735 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.44% 110.63 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.18% 117.73 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.27% 64.3 Delayed Quote.1.73%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.18% 42.13 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.65% 58.79 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 0.90% 132.9 Delayed Quote.4.06%
WTI 4.11% 77.405 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
HOT NEWS