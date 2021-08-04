U.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand

* Rising coronavirus cases in China, U.S. seen curbing oil
demand
* Expectations of return of Iranian crude add pressure
* API shows crude stocks down, gasoline inventories fall
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell for a
third day on Wednesday while Brent futures were largely
unchanged on mounting concerns that the increasing spread of the
Delta variant of the coronavirus in top consuming countries will
cut fuel demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 7
cents, or 0.1, to $70.49 a barrel, as of 0647 GMT. Brent crude
oil futures added 1 cent to $72.42 a barrel.
Both futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest since July 21
before regaining some ground by the close.
The United States and China, the world's two biggest oil
consumers, are grappling with rapidly spreading outbreaks of the
highly contagious Delta variant that analysts fear will limit
fuel demand at a time when it traditionally rises in both
countries.
"Seasonal weakness in economic activity amid rising cases of
the Delta variant continue to weigh on sentiment," ANZ said in a
note.
"Nearly half of China's provinces have been being gripped by
the latest outbreak. This comes as the summer travel season hits
its peak. This is likely to see crude oil demand come under
pressure."
In China, the spread of the variant from the coast to inland
cities has prompted authorities to impose strict measures to
bring the outbreak under control.
Still, bubbling geopolitical tensions in the Gulf may offset
the demand concerns.
On Tuesday, three maritime security sources clamed
Iranian-backed forces seized an oil product tanker off the coast
of the United Arab Emirates, though Iran denied the reports.
This is the second attack on a tanker since Friday in the
region, which includes the Strait of Hormuz oil export
chokepoint. The UK and the U.S. are also blaming Iran for the
earlier incident, in which drones crashed into the vessel and
killed two sailors.
U.S. stockpile data also provided some support for prices as
crude oil, distillate and gasoline inventories
declined.
Crude stockpiles fell by 879,000 barrels for the week ended
July 30, according to two market sources, citing American
Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Gasoline inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell by 717,000 barrels, the data showed,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
