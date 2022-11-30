U.S. oil output climbs to highest since March 2020 - EIA
11/30/2022 | 12:17pm EST
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output climbed 2.4% to 12.27
million barrels per day (bpd) in September, government figures
showed on Wednesday, the highest since the onset of the COVID-19
pandemic.
In top oil producing states, monthly output rose 1.8% to
5.15 million bpd in Texas, and increased 4.7% to a record 1.68
million bpd in New Mexico and 4.1% to 1.11 million bpd in North
Dakota.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola, Editing by Franklin Paul)