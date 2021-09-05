Log in
U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

09/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 93% of crude production was offline. A total of 104 oil and gas platforms and five rigs remain evacuated on Sunday. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
