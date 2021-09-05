U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million
barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8
billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut
in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following
shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S.
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on
Sunday.
On Saturday, 93% of crude production was offline. A total of
104 oil and gas platforms and five rigs remain evacuated on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle
Editing by Marguerita Choy)