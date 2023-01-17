U.S. oil output set to rise in Feb to record -EIA

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil output from top shale regions in
the United States is due to rise by about 77,300 barrels per day
(bpd) to a record 9.38 million bpd in February, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report
on Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil output in the Permian in Texas and New
Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is set to rise by
about 30,400 bpd to 5.64 million bpd in February, its highest on
record, the EIA projected.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola
Editing by Chris Reese)