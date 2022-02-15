U.S. oil producer EP Energy seeks to save deal from regulator -sources

Feb 15 (Reuters) - EP Energy is exploring a sale of
oil-producing acreage in Utah it hopes will avert a challenge
from a U.S. antitrust regulator to its agreed $1.5 billion
takeover by private equity firm EnCap Investments LP, people
familiar with the matter said.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has privately informed EP
Energy and EnCap that it would sue to block their deal if they
went ahead with it, the sources said. The regulator is concerned
that EnCap - which owns XCL Resources, another Utah oil producer
- would become too dominant a player in Utah's Uinta Basin, the
sources added.
The FTC has rarely opposed oil and gas producer mergers,
with the last challenge more than 20 years ago. It took the view
that energy prices are driven by supply and demand worldwide
rather than regional consolidation.
Its opposition to EP Energy's sale marks a potential change
in stance and comes amid growing pressure on President Joe
Biden's administration to respond to consumer angst over
gasoline prices, which have soared 40% in the last year, U.S.
Labor Department figures show.
EP Energy, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 and is
owned by former creditors, has retained an investment bank to
find a buyer for its Uinta assets, the sources said. One added
the 155,000 net acres are likely worth in the high hundreds of
millions of dollars.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is
confidential. The FTC and EnCap declined comment. EP Energy and
XCL did not respond to requests for comment.
EP Energy and XCL jointly accounted for about a third of the
92,000 barrels per day Uinta oil production in October,
according to data provider Enverus. Rival Ovintiv Inc
also produced a third, with 16 others making up the rest.
In opposing the deal, the FTC has heeded concerns that
refiners in Salt Lake City, which produce gasoline and other
petroleum products for Utah and other Western states, could pay
more to buy oil if competition from EP Energy is eliminated, the
sources said.
The type of oil extracted from the Uinta is unlike any other
crude grade found in the United States, with a waxy consistency
and a high sulfur content, according to Utah's Department of
Environmental Quality.
Local refiners acquire this crude at a discount to other
blends, given lower transportation costs. Reduced competition
could impede this dynamic, and reconfiguring facilities to
process another type of oil is expensive and time-consuming.
There are five refineries in Salt Lake, owned by Chevron
Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, HollyFrontier
Corp, Silver Eagle Refining and Berkshire Hathaway's
Big West Oil.
Chevron and Marathon declined comment. HollyFrontier, Silver
Eagle and Big West did not respond to comment requests.
The Utah Petroleum Association (UPA) wrote to the FTC
earlier this month to argue for EP Energy's sale to EnCap. The
lobby group said the combined company will produce more oil to
help drive down energy prices, thanks to efficient production
techniques and lower costs, according to a copy of UPA's Feb. 1
letter seen by Reuters.
XCL and all five refiners are senior members, with EP Energy
also in the group, according to UPA's website.
The UPA told Reuters it supports the transaction but has not
had any direct interactions with the FTC, adding it could not
speak to issues relating to individual members.
MORE SCRUTINY
The White House has already irked the oil and gas industry
by making climate change a priority in its administrative
agenda. It temporarily halted issuing new leases for drilling on
federal land and proposed ending some fossil fuel subsidies.
Energy companies argue these moves will increase energy costs.
The last major oil and gas producer merger challenged by the
FTC was BP Plc's $27 billion acquisition of Atlantic
Richfield Co in 2000.
The FTC sued to block the deal and only agreed to drop its
objections after BP offered to divest oil production acreage in
Alaska.
The White House has been vocal in its requests for the FTC
to act as the reopening of economies in the aftermath of the
COVID-19 pandemic drives up energy consumption. Brian Deese,
director of the National Economic Council, wrote to FTC Chair
Lina Khan in August asking her to investigate soaring energy
prices.
Khan responded that the FTC will scrutinize consolidation
among gas station operators, but also look at energy industry
dealmaking more broadly.
Last year, the FTC extended the approval process for at
least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions, including EP
Energy-EnCap, Reuters has reported.
The FTC has been flexing its antitrust muscle across many
sectors since Biden became president last year. Among the deals
it has sued to block in recent weeks are U.S. defense contractor
Lockheed Martin's $4.4 billion agreement to buy rocket
engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc and U.S.
chip supplier Nvidia Corp's $40 billion acquisition of
semiconductor design provider Arm Ltd.
