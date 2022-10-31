U.S. oil production nears 12 mln barrels/day, at pre-pandemic high

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output climbed to
nearly 12 million barrels per day in August, highest since the
onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as shale companies have
said they do not see production accelerating in coming months.
U.S. crude prices have hovered around $85 a barrel after
surging into the triple-digits this year and boosting fuel costs
for consumers. President Joe Biden has called on oil companies
to boost production to reduce fuel prices.
Overall U.S. output peaked at 13 million barrels a day
in late 2019, and has not returned to that level since the
pandemic started as rigs have been shut in and as costs for
equipment and labor increased rapidly.
Several U.S. shale producers recently said well results
are disappointing, and
production is falling short
of forecasts.
A little over two years after the pandemic wrecked havoc on
demand and slashed profits, four of the five largest global oil
companies brought in roughly $50 billion in net income in the
most recent quarter.
U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank a 68%
increase in free cash flow per barrel in 2022, while output
growth lingers at 4.5% year to date,
Deloitte said
last week.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Mark
Porter and David Gregorio)