Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise

01/24/2023 | 10:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of a new crude distillation unit under construction at Exxon Mobil's refinery in Beaumont, Texas

(Corrects to insert dropped word in headline)

By Shariq Khan

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies.  

The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier than usual turnaround season for refineries. The rising prices and margins are unusual for this time of year, when travel falls.

The crack spread, a key gauge of refiner profits that measures the difference between crude oil prices and selling prices of finished products, touched $42.41 on Tuesday, the highest since October. The five-year January average is $15.56, an analysis of Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average gasoline prices in Texas hit about $3.07 a gallon on Tuesday, up almost 44 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA motor group. Motorists in Oklahoma also are paying about 45 cents more, at $3.13 a gallon, AAA data showed.

A diesel producing unit at PBF Energy's Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery was shut following a fire on Saturday. It could be out for at least a month. Exxon Mobil said Monday it will perform planned maintenance on several units at its Baytown, Texas, petrochemical complex.

The ongoing refinery maintenance season could be much lengthier than usual, with many U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still running below capacity after Winter Storm Elliott knocked out some 1.5 million barrels per day of refining capacity in December. A Suncor refinery in Commerce City, Colorado, has remained offline since the storm.

A lot of overhauls were also delayed by the pandemic, and refiners are now planning twice as many overhauls this spring than usual, putting more pressure on fuel supplies.

Fuel inventories are low relative to historical levels, "so there is little margin for error," said Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at Tortoise. U.S. gasoline inventories are at about 10% below normal and diesel around 20% below normal.

A coming ban on Russian seaborne fuel cargoes will place new calls on U.S. refined products, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Supply of diesel to Europe from the U.S. and the emerging refinery hub in the Middle East may make up some of the missing barrels from Russia, but a shortfall seems likely," Hansen said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.10% 86.38 Delayed Quote.2.49%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.93% 113.81 Delayed Quote.2.23%
PBF ENERGY INC. 2.92% 45.08 Delayed Quote.10.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.25% 440.0415 Real-time Quote.1.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.82% 68.88 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
WTI 0.10% 80.309 Delayed Quote.0.95%
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aRupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows
RE
12:08aOil rises on China demand recovery hopes, likely unchanged OPEC+ output policy
RE
12:05aSingapore's December core inflation rises 5.1%
RE
12:03aStrong clan loyalty, locals, helped mafia boss Messina Denaro stay hidden
RE
12:02aHeavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead
RE
01/24Japan PM Kishida to pick new BOJ chief while monitoring economy
RE
01/24India's FY24 gross borrowing could be less than expected -economists
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30
2Large tank alliance for Ukraine looms on the horizon
3Associations expect more mold infestation in apartments
4U.S. safety board chair rebukes Ethiopia over Boeing 737 MAX report
5U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise

HOT NEWS