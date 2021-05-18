U.S. oil service group seeks $100 million from Mexico in arbitration claim

MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. oil service
group introduced a $100 million claim before a World Bank
arbitration court alleging Mexico violated investor protections
under the NAFTA trade pact by failing to honor agreements,
lawyers for the firms and court documents showed.
The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) on May 12 registered a case by a
group led by Finley Resources Inc, a Texas oil and gas company
that won two oil tenders and negotiated a third drilling service
contract with Mexico's state-run firm Pemex.
Finley sought arbitration in an international court after
efforts to enforce its contracts stalled in Mexican courts, said
Andrew Melsheimer, an attorney for the Fort Worth-based company.
Finley's international claim is the first by a U.S. oil services
company against Mexico since the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) was renegotiated as the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020.
Cases before ICSID, which resolves investment disputes, can
take years to reach a resolution.
"Mexico promised that Finley's investments would be
protected," said Melsheimer. Instead, the country's courts
provided "little to no movement" on the dispute while Mexican
oil service companies that made similar claims received more
favorable treatment, he said.
Pemex and Mexico's foreign ministry did not reply to
requests for comment.
According to Melsheimer, Pemex failed to pay for services
provided by the companies, while some contracts awarded to them
were not honored by Mexico. The group includes Finley, MWS
Management Inc and Prize Permanent Holdings.
Dozens of companies began entering Mexico's oil and gas
sector in 2013-2014 as part of the energy reform, aimed at
ending Pemex's longstanding monopoly and opening the country for
foreign investment. There were more than 100 oil contracts
issued to budding Pemex rivals after reforms were enacted.
Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took
office in 2018, has pledged to revive highly indebted Pemex and
state-owned power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad. But
he has threatened to overturn the energy market reforms if he
cannot rework the rules https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-mexico/mexico-defends-state-led-energy-policy-as-investors-look-to-biden-idUSKBN29Q1ZP
to aid the two companies.
Mexico is facing 13 arbitration disputes before ICSID, 10 of
which have been introduced since 2018, according to the court's
Web page.
The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil and gas
lobby group, has sent at least two letters to Mexican and U.S.
leaders expressing worry that actions by the Mexican government
hurt U.S. investors and violate regional free trade agreements.
