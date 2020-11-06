U.S. oilfield sector added jobs in October as activity resumes

DENVER, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services and
equipment companies added 6,430 jobs in October, marking the
second straight month of employment gains as drilling activity
picked up, according to an analysis released on Friday by the
Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA).
The sector has added about 8,600 jobs in the past two
months, according to the report, which analyzes data from the
Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Overall, job losses in the oilfield sector since the
COVID-19 pandemic stand at 92,302. They are down 101,000, or
13.2%, year-over-year, according to PESA.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)