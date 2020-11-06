Log in
U.S. oilfield sector added jobs in October as activity resumes

11/06/2020 | 04:20pm EST

DENVER, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services and equipment companies added 6,430 jobs in October, marking the second straight month of employment gains as drilling activity picked up, according to an analysis released on Friday by the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA).

The sector has added about 8,600 jobs in the past two months, according to the report, which analyzes data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overall, job losses in the oilfield sector since the COVID-19 pandemic stand at 92,302. They are down 101,000, or 13.2%, year-over-year, according to PESA. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

