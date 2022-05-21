Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion - officials

05/21/2022 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

The walkout was "an expression of disapproval at Russia's illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the APEC region," one diplomat said.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it aimed to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and caused economic fallout around the world.

Another diplomat said the five countries that staged the protest wanted "stronger language on Russia's war" in the group's final statement to be issued on Sunday.

"The meeting will not be a failure if (a joint statement) cannot be issued," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding that the meeting was "progressing well" despite the walk out.

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting from the group of 21 economies.

The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aEgypt expects suez canal revenues at about $7 bln by the end of…
RE
04:48aEgypt expects tourism revenues at $10-12 bln by the end of curre…
RE
04:47aBiden, S.Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea but offer COVID-19 aid
RE
04:43aUK PM Johnson must explain meeting with 'partygate' report author, says opposition Labour
RE
04:07aEarthquake hits north of Norway's Svalbard, no reports of damage
RE
03:56aU.S., others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion - officials
RE
03:27aShanghai inches towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defence
RE
03:13aRussia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute
RE
03:10aThree Italians kidnapped in southern Mali
RE
03:07aS&P raises South Africa's outlook to 'positive' on trade terms, fiscal discipline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Halo Collective's BudegaTM Westwood Dispensary to Open May 27
2Changes to Coor's management
3UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH ..
4Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
5PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

HOT NEWS