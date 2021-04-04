Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. ousts Astra from factory, puts J&J in charge

04/04/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The United States government is blocking AstraZeneca from using the Baltimore factory that botched 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses, and placed its rival Johnson and Johnson solely in charge of the facility instead.

That's according to a Reuters source, a senior health official.

It's the latest setback for AstraZeneca, the British pharmaceutical giant, which had been previously criticized by the government for using outdated data in the results of its vaccine trial. It's not been approved yet in the U.S.

Several major countries including Canada, France, and Germany, have also limited use of Astra's vaccine while they investigate reports of blood clotting, although the reports are incredibly rare. Millions of people have already been inoculated with it.

The Baltimore factory is owned by a company called Emergent BioSolutions, and it previously produced coronavirus vaccines for both Astra and Johnson and Johnson. The botched doses incident occurred several weeks ago, when the factory reportedly mixed ingredients for the two different vaccines together in error.

The New York Times reports that the Biden administration's move to oust AstraZeneca from the facility was done to avoid future mix-ups.

Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, told Reuters that the country has enough vaccines in the pipeline that it may not need AstraZeneca's, even if it does win approval.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.03% 71.72 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.26% 50.49 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.76% 171.28 Delayed Quote.1.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aJOHN BURNS : If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
DJ
09:50aBiden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan
RE
08:52a500 mln Facebook users' data may be leaked
RE
08:49aU.S. ousts Astra from factory, puts J&J in charge
RE
08:32aCENTRAL BANK OF OMAN  : CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any...
PU
07:25aFrance, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
RE
07:23aFrance lifts 2021 deficit, debt forecasts
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
05:00aWall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2France, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
4S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ