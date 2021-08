The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.8% after dropping a revised 2.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales would increase 0.4%.

Pending home contracts are seen as a forward-looking indicator of the health of the housing market because they become sales one to two months later.

