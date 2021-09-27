U.S. plans projects in Latin America countering China's Belt and Road

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are set to
tour Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as
they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping's
multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.
A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by
President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep
Singh is in Colombia, where they plan to meet President Ivan
Duque, before stops later in the week to Ecuador and Panama,
U.S. officials said.
The group is tasked with turning Build Back Better World
(B3W), the international infrastructure investment initiative
announced by the Group of Seven richest democracies in June,
into reality. It's the first of several planned "listening
tours."
In addition to meeting with Duque, Ecuadorean President
Guillermo Lasso, and Panamanian officials, the trip will allow
U.S. officials to speak with the private sector, civil society
and "traditionally marginalized groups," officials said.
The program is focused on areas including climate, health,
digital technology and gender equality, officials have said.
A formal U.S. B3W launch event is planned for early next
year that will include details of some initial projects aimed at
narrowing the $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035,
according to a senior Biden administration official. It is not
yet decided how much capital the program will ultimately
allocate.
In just over a month, U.S. officials also plan to huddle
with allies at the Group of 20 rich countries and COP26 climate
change conferences in Europe, which China is also set to attend.
Conversations will continue at Biden's planned Summit for
Democracy in December.
China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which Xi launched in
2013, involves development and investment initiatives stretching
worldwide. More than 100 countries have signed agreements with
China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports and
highways.
"Very few of the projects make economic sense and they often
have very poor labor and environmental standards," the Biden
administration official said.
