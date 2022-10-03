Advanced search
U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

10/03/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Flood waters in Mississippi cover roads and fields

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience.

The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects.

The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

In August, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency after Jackson, Mississippi went without reliable drinking water after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the Pearl River. A boil water advisory was lifted on Sept. 15.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


