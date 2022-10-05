Advanced search
U.S. plans to ease some Venezuela sanctions to allow Chevron to pump oil - WSJ

10/05/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp to resume pumping oil there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

In exchange for the sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, according to the proposals cited by the newspaper. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Akanksha Khushi; editing by Costas Pitas)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.57% 158.53 Delayed Quote.29.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.04% 93.61 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI 1.71% 87.932 Delayed Quote.14.86%

