U.S. plans to ease some Venezuela sanctions to allow Chevron to pump oil - WSJ

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States is
preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron
Corp to resume pumping oil there, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
proposal.
In exchange for the sanctions relief, the government of
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the
country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free
and fair presidential elections in 2024, according to the
proposals cited by the newspaper.
