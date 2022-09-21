U.S. plans to hold Cook Inlet drilling auction in December

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday
revealed plans to hold an auction of oil and gas drilling rights
for up to 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet off the coast of
Alaska in December.
The sale is among the concessions to the oil and gas sector
included in U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate change law,
the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Biden paused drilling auctions on federal lands and waters
shortly after taking office as part of an agenda to fight
climate change. But Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who
represents the coal-producing state of West Virginia, demanded
protections on federal leasing in exchange for his support for
the IRA.
According to documents posted on a government web site, the
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publicly announce bids
received on Dec. 30, the day before the legislation's deadline
to hold the sale.
BOEM will offer up to 224 blocks, the agency said, in water
depths from 33 to 260 feet. It is considering removing 17 blocks
that overlap with beluga whale and sea otter habitats.
Earlier this year and before passage of the IRA, the
administration scrapped a planned Cook Inlet sale, citing a lack
of industry interest in the area.
The administration will publish a final sale notice at least
30 days before it is held.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft)