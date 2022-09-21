Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. plans to hold Cook Inlet drilling auction in December

09/21/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday revealed plans to hold an auction of oil and gas drilling rights for up to 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet off the coast of Alaska in December.

The sale is among the concessions to the oil and gas sector included in U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate change law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Biden paused drilling auctions on federal lands and waters shortly after taking office as part of an agenda to fight climate change. But Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who represents the coal-producing state of West Virginia, demanded protections on federal leasing in exchange for his support for the IRA.

According to documents posted on a government web site, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publicly announce bids received on Dec. 30, the day before the legislation's deadline to hold the sale.

BOEM will offer up to 224 blocks, the agency said, in water depths from 33 to 260 feet. It is considering removing 17 blocks that overlap with beluga whale and sea otter habitats.

Earlier this year and before passage of the IRA, the administration scrapped a planned Cook Inlet sale, citing a lack of industry interest in the area.

The administration will publish a final sale notice at least 30 days before it is held.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.88% 89.95 Delayed Quote.18.28%
WTI -1.36% 82.993 Delayed Quote.11.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pU.S. plans to hold Cook Inlet drilling auction in December
RE
05:50pN.Korea says it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia -KCNA
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Second quarter gdp came stronger than e…
RE
05:46pBrazil central bank mentions new downside risk for inflation…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Despite the recent reduction in prices…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Will assess if prospect of holding seli…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Will not hesitate to resume cycle of ra…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Will persist in its strategy until cons…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Will remain vigilant, future policy ste…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Decision was not unanimous (corre…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
4Stocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters
5Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

HOT NEWS