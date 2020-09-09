Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. power use to drop over 2% in 2020 due coronavirus -EIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. electricity consumption will decline 2.4% in 2020 as coronavirus lockdowns cause businesses to close, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday in its Short Term Energy Outlook.

EIA projected power demand will drop to 3,802 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2020 from 3,896 billion kWh in 2019 before easing to 3,801 billion kWh in 2021.

Those declines follow a 2.7% drop in usage in 2019 due to mild weather from 2018's record 4,003 billion kWh, according to data going back to 1949.

If power consumption falls as expected, 2020 would be the first time demand declined for two consecutive years since 2012 and 2021 would be the first time it declined for three years in a row ever.

EIA said natural gas' share of generation will rise from 37% in 2019 to 39% in 2020 before dropping to 34% in 2021 as gas prices increase, while coal's share will slide from 24% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 before rising to 22% in 2021.

Nuclear's share of generation will rise from 20% in 2019 to 21% in 2020 and 2021, while renewables will rise from 17% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and 22% in 2021. Both nuclear and renewables will top coal for the first time in 2020.

EIA projected power sales to commercial and industrial consumers will drop by 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively, in 2020 from 2019 as offices close and factories run at reduced capacity for the coronavirus.

Electricity sales to residential homes, however, will rise 3.5% in 2020 from 2019 as lockdowns cause people to stay home.

While both the residential and commercial sectors consumed record amounts of electricity in 2018 at 1,469 billion kWh and 1,382 billion kWh, respectively, the industrial sector set its all-time high of 1,064 billion kWh in 2000.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Provides Flexibilities for Emergency Solutions Grants Program CARES Act Funds
PU
02:28pBank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-year record
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney on cusp of rescue deal with landlords
RE
02:20pNORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Announces Exploration Program Results from Northwestern Ontario and Sudbury Properties
PU
02:18pWRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-yr record
RE
02:15pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Wednesday 16 September 2020
PU
02:09pU.S. airlines warn on travel recovery while awaiting fresh aid
RE
02:06pSHORT SELLERS UPPED POSITIONS AS STOCKS RECOILED, TECH SHORTS ROUT WINNERS : S3
RE
02:05pFrance says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group