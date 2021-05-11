U.S. power use to rise in 2021 as governments ease lockdowns -EIA

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will rise 2.2%
this year as state and local governments ease coronavirus
lockdowns, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.
The EIA projected power demand will rise to 3,887 billion
kilowatt hours in 2021 and 3,925 billion kWh in 2022 from a
coronavirus-depressed 11-year low of 3,802 billion kWh in 2020.
That compares with an all-time high of 4,003 billion kWh in
2018.
The EIA projected 2021 power sales would rise to 1,504
billion kWh for residential consumers, which would be a record
as continuing lockdowns cause more people to work from home,
1,293 billion kWh to commercial customers and 950 billion kWh to
industrials.
That compares with all-time highs of 1,469 billion kWh in
2018 for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for
commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for
industrials.
The EIA said the share of natural gas-fueled power
generation will slide from 39% in 2020 to 35% in 2021 and 2022
as gas prices increase, while coal's share will rise from 20% in
2020 to 24% in 2021 before slipping to 23% in 2022.
The percentage of nuclear generation will ease from 21% in
2020 to 20% in 2021 and 19% in 2022, while renewables will rise
from 20% in 2020 to 21% in 2021 and 23% in 2022.
The EIA also projected 2021 natural gas sales would rise to
13.16 billion cubic feet per day for residential consumers, 9.14
bcfd to commercial customers and 23.35 bcfd for industrials, but
fall to 28.85 bcfd for power generation.
That compares with all-time highs of 14.36 bcfd in 1996 for
residential consumers, 9.63 bcfd in 2018 for commercial
customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrials and 31.74 bcfd in
2020 for power generation.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)