NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - When inflation is low, locking
in prices now for something down the road is hardly worth
considering. But now it can be a big deal.
Just ask Dennis Nolte. The senior vice president for
Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park, Florida, had the
foresight to invest a lump sum in Florida's prepaid college
tuition plan in 2014 for his daughter Jessica, then aged 12.
Jessica is now a sophomore studying finance at the
University of Florida in Gainesville, with her tuition and fees
all paid for.
"It does feel pretty good to know that no matter what
inflation doing, we have got this covered," Nolte said.
Nolte's experience shines a light on an interesting corner
of the U.S. college-savings market: 'Prepaid' plans which let
you buy credits or years of education at a set rate.
When the price of everything seems to be going up – the
annual U.S. inflation rate was 8.5% as of July – the idea of
fixing future expenses at current levels can be appealing.
This is especially so in higher education, where the average
annual sticker price for four-year in-state colleges has risen
to $10,740; four-year out-of-state colleges hit $27,560; and
private nonprofit colleges are $38,070, according to the College
Board.
"Prepaid plans are somewhat of an inflation hedge and not
subject to stock market risk," said Tom Balcom, founder of 1650
Wealth Management in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. "Clients
love prepaid plans when there is stock-market volatility, since
it does not impact them or their savings."
Prepaid accounts are a small part of the college-savings
market. As of June 30, about 931,000 such accounts around the
country had $24 billion in total assets, according to ISS Market
Intelligence. Compare that to more typical 529 plans, a much
larger market of 15 million accounts with $388 billion in
assets.
Prepaid tuition plans are not for everybody. In fact, they
are rarer these days, with only certain states even offering
them. A few elements to consider:
BE CLEAR ABOUT IN-STATE REQUIREMENTS
A prepaid plan limits your educational options, which you
(or your children) may or may not be comfortable with. Buying
into the Florida plan like Nolte, for instance, will guarantee
tuition at public Florida universities, but will not cover the
full fare if your kid eventually wants to go out of state.
In cases like that, you typically receive the average of
what a public in-state school would cost, but you can apply it
elsewhere.
THEY ARE NOT AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE
Only nine states offer prepaid plans that are open for new
enrollments, according to student aid expert Mark Kantrowitz:
Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada,
Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.
Some other states like Illinois and Virginia still operate
them for existing participants, but are closed to new
investment.
The Private College 529 Plan https://www.collegewell.com/private-college-529-plan/
is a unique option that lets you look out of state, with over
300 participating institutions nationwide.
KNOW WHAT IS COVERED
While traditional 529 plans cover a wide range of
education-related expenses, prepaid plans tend to stick narrowly
to tuition and fees. You may want to supplement a prepaid plan
with other savings, to help with a broader swath of expenses.
"One strategy would be to also contribute to a 529 plan to
cover expenses not covered by the prepaid plan," suggested Paul
Curley, associate director for 529 solutions at ISS Market
Intelligence. "Those include books, computers, room and board if
needed, and other qualified higher education expenses."
PLANS VARY
Whether or not a prepaid plan is a good deal or not depends
on the individual state – the quality and range of educational
institutions, and pricing. In Florida's case, Nolte said, the
prepaid plan used to be somewhat expensive, but then prices were
trimmed back twice, which led to him getting a partial refund.
Since each plan is unique, some homework is required before
deciding whether your own state's offering is worth it.
"Parents and advisers should read plan disclosures before
enrolling," said Curley. "Many prepaid plans are structured
differently in terms of residency requirements, payment amounts,
payment frequency, enrollment periods, which colleges and
universities they cover, whether they cover room and board or
tuition only, and more."
