Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs -sources

03/02/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The White House at sunrise, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Some sanctions could be announced as early as this week, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that details are still being worked out. Washington is also readying sanctions against more officials in Putin's inner circle, the source said.

Washington has repeatedly warned that it was prepared to impose further costs on wealthy Russians. The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a task force known as "KleptoCapture" aimed at straining the finances of Russia's oligarchs.

Washington has so far imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Putin and the central bank, after Russia's forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation."

The measures have included sanctions against what the U.S. Treasury Department said were Russian "elites," including some with ties to Sberbank, VTB, Rosneft and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Washington Post, which first reported the United States was preparing to expand sanctions on Russian oligarchs, said the list of people being readied by the White House and Treasury will overlap with some of those sanctioned by the European Union on Monday, including Alisher Usmanov, the owner of an iron and steel conglomerate.

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 26 prominent people over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including oligarchs and business people active in the oil, banking and finance sectors.

It also targeted government members, high-level military people, and "propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the EU said in a statement.

Several people included on the EU's list on Monday are not yet designated by the United States, including Nikolay Tokarev, the chief executive of energy giant Transneft, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russia's deputy prime minister, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said that U.S. sanctions "will ultimately be symmetrical and mutually reinforcing" with those of U.S. allies and partners.

Washington has repeatedly warned that it is prepared to take further measures to hold Moscow to account over its invasion of Ukraine.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States would work to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.

"We are coming for your ill-begotten gains," Biden said.

The United States and its allies last week announced they would launch a task force to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs.

The White House on Wednesday said the United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry as it also weighs the potential market impact, as global oil prices touched eight-year highs and supply disruptions mounted.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Matt Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu in WashingtonEditing by Catherine Evans, Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

By Daphne Psaledakis and Matt Spetalnick


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIRCLE S.P.A. 0.00% 3.3 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 110.25 Delayed Quote.26.01%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
TRANSNEFT 22.10% 128750 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.29% 106.1062 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 1.64% 108.375 Delayed Quote.27.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pOil surges, stocks rebound as Ukraine fighting continues
RE
12:07pGerman carmakers association vda says invasion of ukraine will h…
RE
12:06pU.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to deplore Russian invasion of Ukraine
RE
12:05pRussia expects to discuss ceasefire with Ukraine at talks on Thursday -Russian agencies
RE
12:04pNEWSMAKER-Apollo CEO says Ukraine conflict could weigh on interest rate rises
RE
12:04pRussia says 498 of its soldiers killed, 1,597 wounded in Ukraine - RIA
RE
12:04pEuro zone inflation soars to new high, intensifying ECB dilemma
RE
12:04pRussia hit with sanctions from around the world after Ukraine invasion
RE
12:03pU.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs -sources
RE
12:03pGold rally cools as bond yields, stocks recover; palladium rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall St rallies over 1% as Powell says rate hikes on track
3Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
4WRAPUP 3-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over U..
5Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe

HOT NEWS