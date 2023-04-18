STORY: Sudan's rival commanders have agreed a 24-hour ceasefire from Tuesday (April 18) evening, the army has said, following pressure from the United States.

For people in the capital and across the country that could mean relief from scenes like this - a large explosion in Khartoum on Tuesday morning caught on live television.

Residents have been living amid blasts and the sounds of warplanes since violence erupted on Saturday (April 15).

But speaking on Al Arabiya TV, Army General Shams El Din Kabbashi said a ceasefire would start at 6pm.

"We have accepted this for the duration of 24 hours only because of the severe humanitarian situation the residents of Khartoum are experiencing where movement is difficult, hospitals and other services like electricity and water are scarce."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier held separate calls with the army's chief and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"If implemented successfully, a ceasefire for 24 hours can create a foundation to build upon for a more sustained halt to fighting and a return to negotiations on a durable end to the hostilities."

Blinken also said that a U.S. diplomatic convoy had come under fire on Monday (April 17) in an apparent attack by fighters associated with the RSF - adding that all those in the convoy were safe.

"I made very clear that any attacks, threats, dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable."

RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said the RSF had approved a 24-hour ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.

At least 185 people have been killed in the violence and more than 1,800 are estimated to have been wounded.

On Tuesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the capital.

Sudan's health system, it warned, was at risk of collapse.

The clashes have also destabilized an internationally-backed transition to civil rule following decades of autocracy and military control.