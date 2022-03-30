U.S. private payrolls rise solidly; corporate profits growth slows

*
* Private payrolls increase 455,000 in March
* Medium, large companies account for bulk of hiring
* Corporate profit growth slows in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers
maintained a brisk pace of hiring in March, in a boost to the
labor market recovery, but growth in corporate profits slowed
significantly in the fourth quarter amid increasing costs.
Private payrolls increased by 455,000 jobs last month, the
ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for
February was revised higher to show 486,000 jobs added instead
of the initially reported 475,000. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast private payrolls would increase by 450,000 jobs.
Medium-sized and large companies accounted for 80% of the
private jobs created last month.
Manufacturers added 54,000 jobs, while the leisure and
hospitality sector hired 161,000 more workers. There were also
sizeable gains in professional and business services payrolls as
well as healthcare and education. Trade, transportation and
utilities companies also boosted hiring, but construction hiring
slowed for a third straight month.
Demand for workers is being boosted by the rolling back of
COVID-19 restrictions across the country amid a massive decline
in coronavirus cases. There is no sign that Russia's more than
one-month long war against Ukraine has hurt the labor market.
First-time applications for unemployment benefits are at
52-1/2-year lows, while the number of Americans on jobless rolls
is the smallest since 1970.
The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics
and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more
comprehensive and closely watched employment report for March on
Friday. It has, however, a poor record predicting the private
payrolls count in the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics
employment report because of methodology differences.
"The ADP report hasn't proved a useful guide to the payrolls
figures in recent months, but it does echo the fairly upbeat
message from other indicators," said Andrew Hunter, a senior
U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
U.S. stocks were mostly lower. The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury yields fell.
WORKER SHORTAGE
Government data on Tuesday showed there were a near record
11.3 million job openings on the last day of February, which
left the jobs-workers gap at 3.0% of the labor force and close
to the post war high of 3.2% in December. According to a Reuters
survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by
490,000 jobs in March. The economy created 678,000 jobs in
February.
But the upbeat news on the economy was dampened by a
separate report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday
showing that corporate profits growth slowed significantly in
the fourth quarter as domestic financial corporations suffered a
decrease. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations and from
the rest of the world increased moderately.
Corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital
consumption adjustments increased at a 0.7% rate or $20.4
billion in the fourth quarter after rising at a 3.4% pace or
$96.9 billion in the third quarter. Profits surged during the
pandemic as demand shifted to goods from services.
Profit margins fell to 12.2% last quarter.
"While still elevated by historic comparison, the decline in
margins suggests the higher-cost environment is eating into
profitability," said Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo
in Charlotte, North Carolina. "With cost pressure remaining
persistent and demand slowing, we expect margins to slow further
this year as businesses find it increasingly difficult to pass
costs onto consumers."
The robust demand for goods has strained supply chains,
with the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining millions of workers around
the globe who are needed to produce goods at factories and move
them to consumers. That has fueled inflation, which has worsened
following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
The Federal Reserve this month raised its policy interest
rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years
and signaled an aggressive stance that has left the bond market
fearing a recession down the road. The U.S. 2-year/10-year
Treasury yield curve, widely tracked for signals on the economy,
briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September
2019.
But economists said the Fed's massive holdings of Treasuries
and mortgage backed securities made it hard to get a clear read
from the yield curve moves.
"This is likely placing further downward pressure on longer-
term rates, and it may only be once balance sheet reduction
begins, likely in June, that we will get a better sense of how
much this may be distorting long-term yields lower," said Andrew
Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup in New York.
Gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized rate
in the fourth quarter, the government said in its third estimate
on Wednesday. The economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third
quarter. Growth is 3.1% above its pre-pandemic level.
Economists expect the expansion to continue, with a
tightening labor market and massive savings cushioning
households against high inflation. Growth estimates for the
first quarter are mostly below a 1.0% rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrea Ricci)