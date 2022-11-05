Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post

11/05/2022 | 06:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A serviceman rests in a dugout at his position on a front line in Zaporizhzhia region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration's position on Ukraine, as U.S. officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

The paper said U.S. officials shared the assessment of their Ukrainian counterparts that Putin is not for now serious about negotiations, but acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ban on talks with him had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war's effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply.

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," the Post quoted one unnamed U.S. official as saying.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that Washington's support for Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" following next Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 4.47% 427.18 Real-time Quote.-20.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 5.85% 140.04 Real-time Quote.-20.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.9 Delayed Quote.-18.13%
Latest news "Economy"
01:40aEli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban - FT
RE
01:38aChina opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
RE
12:39aObama, Biden rally for democracy in Pennsylvania push
RE
12:38aHome Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
RE
12:30aTrump campaigns for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
RE
12:25aU.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
RE
12:05aEli Lilly Says Some Staff Want To Leave Indiana Because Of Abortion Ban - FT
RE
12:05aEli lilly says some staff want to leave indiana because of abort…
RE
11/05At least 10 people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia - CBS
RE
11/05China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban..
2Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : الن..
3China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
4Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
5U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

HOT NEWS