  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

U.S. probes security impact of importing magnets used in fighter jets, missiles

09/24/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it would investigate whether national security is threatened by overrelying on imports of certain magnets used in fighter aircraft and missile guidance systems, part of the Biden administration's global supply chain review.

The neodymium-iron-boron (NDFEB) permanent magnets are used in a variety of other equipment, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, computer hard drives, audio equipment and MRI devices, it added.

Commerce called for public submissions related to the probe to be submitted through Nov. 21, and has until June 18 to notify President Joe Biden if it finds the "magnets are being imported into the United States in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security."

It said the magnet probe is the first such one launched under the Biden administration, which had initiated a widespread supply chain review to address bottlenecks affecting numerous industries, including transportation, logistics, construction materials and housing.

"The Department of Commerce is committed to securing our supply chains to protect our national security, economic security, and technological leadership," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement, adding the probe would help "determine whether U.S. reliance on imports for this critical product is a threat to our national security." (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
