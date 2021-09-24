U.S. probes security impact of importing magnets used in fighter jets, missiles

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department
on Friday said it would investigate whether national security is
threatened by overrelying on imports of certain magnets used in
fighter aircraft and missile guidance systems, part of the Biden
administration's global supply chain review.
The neodymium-iron-boron (NDFEB) permanent magnets are used
in a variety of other equipment, including electric vehicles,
wind turbines, computer hard drives, audio equipment and MRI
devices, it added.
Commerce called for public submissions related to the probe
to be submitted through Nov. 21, and has until June 18 to notify
President Joe Biden if it finds the "magnets are being imported
into the United States in such quantities or under such
circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security."
It said the magnet probe is the first such one launched
under the Biden administration, which had initiated a widespread
supply chain review to address bottlenecks affecting numerous
industries, including transportation, logistics, construction
materials and housing.
"The Department of Commerce is committed to securing our
supply chains to protect our national security, economic
security, and technological leadership," U.S. Secretary of
Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement, adding the probe
would help "determine whether U.S. reliance on imports for this
critical product is a threat to our national security."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey
Editing by Chris Reese)