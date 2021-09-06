U.S. probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday
said it was probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in and
along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida's 150 mile per hour (240 kph) winds wreaked
havoc on offshore oil production platforms and onshore oil and
gas processing plants. About 88% of the region's offshore oil
production remains shut and more than 100 platforms unoccupied
after the storm made landfall Aug. 29.
The Coast Guard has been conducting flyovers off the coast
of Louisiana looking for spills. It is providing information to
federal, state and local authorities responsible for cleaning
the sites.
Flights on Sunday found evidence of a new leak from an
offshore well and reported another leak responsible for a
miles-long streak of oil was no longer active. A third report of
oil near a drilling platform could not be confirmed, it said.
Offshore oil producer Talos Energy Inc, which hired
divers and a clean up crew to respond to an oil spill in Bay
Marchand, said old pipelines damaged during the storm were
apparently responsible for the visible streak.
The spill off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, had
decreased substantially since it was first discovered last week,
Talos said. The company is not the owner of the pipelines and
had ceased operations in the area four years ago, said spokesman
Brian L. Grove.
An offshore well belonging to S2 Energy was discharging oil
about five miles (8 km) away from the Bay Marchand site, the
Coast Guard said. The company told the Coast Guard it has
secured the wellhead and it was no longer discharging oil.
S2 did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Gary McWilliams
in Houston
Editing by Marguerita Choy)