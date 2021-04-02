Log in
U.S. promises to back Ukraine in dispute with Russia, Zelenskiy says

04/02/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
KYIV, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said he had received assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Friday that Washington would not abandon Ukraine in the face of Russian "aggression".

"We discussed the situation in Donbass in detail. President Biden assured me that Ukraine will never be left alone against Russia's aggression," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised statement after he and Biden spoke.

(Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
