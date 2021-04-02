U.S. promises to back Ukraine in dispute with Russia, Zelenskiy says

KYIV, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said he had
received assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone
call on Friday that Washington would not abandon Ukraine in the
face of Russian "aggression".
"We discussed the situation in Donbass in detail. President
Biden assured me that Ukraine will never be left alone against
Russia's aggression," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a
televised statement after he and Biden spoke.
(Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev and Natalia Zinets; Writing by
Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair)