U.S. proposes offshore wind auction for 5 areas off California

May 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday
proposed to auction five areas off the coast of California for
offshore wind development, a critical milestone in expanding the
nascent industry to Pacific waters.
It is the latest in a government effort to put wind turbines
along every U.S. coastline, with a goal of generating 30
gigawatts of power by 2030. President Joe Biden has said the new
industry will create jobs and combat climate change.
The sale notice includes three lease areas off central
California near Morro Bay and two areas off the northern coast
near Humboldt County. The areas were first identified by the
Department of the Interior a year ago for potential development.
The areas total about 373,000 acres that could one day
generate more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy and power 1.5 million
homes, the Interior Department said in a statement.
The projects will assist California, which has among the
most aggressive climate change policies in the nation, in its
goal to remove fossil fuels from its power grid by 2045.
The Interior Department will seek public comment on the
proposal for 60 days. At that time it will decide whether to
issue a final sale notice that would include a date for the
auction.
Projects off the California coast would use floating
turbines, an emerging technology, because of the depth of the
outer continental shelf in the Pacific.
