U.S. push to export LNG amid Ukraine conflict slowed by climate concerns - sources

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Early White House efforts
to boost U.S. liquefied natural gas exports and cut Europe's
reliance on gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine are
proceeding slowly, because of concerns about climate change
impacts, government and industry sources said.
The Ukraine crisis has underscored Europe's dependence on
Russia, which supplies about 40% of its natural gas used to heat
homes and generate electricity, and the Biden administration has
promised its allies it will help break that chain.
The White House was weighing the announcement of an
interagency review of ways to boost liquefied natural gas
exports to Europe alongside Tuesday's decision to ban U.S.
imports of Russian oil products, people briefed on government
decision-making told Reuters.
However, the interagency review has been shelved, at least
for now, after some in the White House argued it would counter
the administration's efforts to wean the U.S. off fossil fuels
consumption and production and tackle climate change, the
sources said.
Natural gas burns with much lower carbon emissions than
coal or oil, but its drilling and extraction and transportation
in pipelines results in the leakage of methane, the second
biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide. The U.S.
LNG industry has long claimed its fuel has less climate impact
than Russian gas set by leaky pipelines to Europe, but no hard
data exists on Russia gas leaks.
The White House and the Department of Energy did not respond
to inquiries about the change of plans. The State Department
referred questions to the White House.
The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU
dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its
reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".
{nL2N2VD0S1]
Some Biden officials hoped a more detailed U.S. commitment
to boost LNG exports would help convince European allies to join
in the ban of Russia oil imports, the sources said.
"It was a no-brainer to send a market signal and they easily
could have combined it with a push for more exports of heat
pumps, renewables, advanced nuclear, etc., to reduce natural gas
demand," said one of the sources. The effort was reeled back
amid "concerns from the climate team" in the Biden
administration, the source said.
20-YEAR CONTRACTS
Trying to balance fighting climate change with other
concerns, like keeping energy prices and inflation low and
supporting union jobs, has been a dilemma for the Biden White
House. Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched two weeks ago has
thrown the issue into high relief. Moscow calls the action a
"special military operation."
In recent weeks, officials from the White House, the State
Department, the Energy Department and other agencies have held
discussions on whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
could expedite approval of new pipelines and approve requests to
increase capacity at existing export terminals to help get
natural gas to Europe, several sources said.
They also discussed whether the United States and the
European Union could help guarantee portions of 20-year supply
contracts necessary to finance the construction of new terminals
and ports, and ways to get banks to finance some new projects
amid efforts by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to coax them from
staying away from fossil fuel investments, the sources said.
"Perhaps, there could be some waiver or some other mechanism
to help banks finance infrastructure projects," said one
source about the alliance.
The State Department has previously said financial
institutions make their own decisions and that Kerry has not
pressured financial institutions into making commitments to the
alliance.
The United States has enough natural gas to produce at its
2020 rate for nearly 100 years, according to the latest
government estimates, but tapping the nation's ample supply is
constrained by lack of pipelines and export terminals, and the
time it takes to build this infrastructure.
By year-end, the United States will have the world's largest
LNG export capacity, with seven export terminals, enough to ship
11.5 billion cubic feet per day.
Exports are complicated: LNG needs to be pumped from
underground to an export terminal, super-cooled and put onto a
ship. When it reaches its destination, it is warmed and put into
pipeline.
The total number of U.S. cargoes shipped to Europe and
Turkey in the first two months of 2022 reached a record of 164,
according to data intelligence firm ICIS. The previous record
was 125 cargoes in the first quarter of 2020.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Heather Timmons and David Gregorio)