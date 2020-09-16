U.S. pushes arms sales surge to 'Fortress Taiwan,' needling China -sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States plans to
sell as many as seven major weapons systems, including mines,
cruise missiles and drones to Taiwan, four people familiar with
the discussions said, as the Trump administration ramps up
pressure on China.
Pursuing seven sales at once is a rare departure from years
of precedent in which U.S. military sales to the island were
spaced out and carefully calibrated to minimize tensions with
Beijing.
But the Trump administration has become more aggressive with
China in 2020 and the sales would land as relations between
Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades over
accusations of spying, a lingering trade war and disputes about
the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At the same time Taiwan's desire to buy weapons increased
after President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1ZA009
in January and has made strengthening Taiwan's defenses a top
priority.
Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue. Beijing
says it is a Chinese province, and has denounced the Trump
administration's support for the island.
Washington has been eager to create a military
counterbalance to Chinese forces, building on an effort known
within the Pentagon as "Fortress Taiwan", as Beijing's military
makes increasingly aggressive moves in the region.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the reported package was a
"media assumption," and that it handled weapons purchase talks
and assessments in a low-key, confidential way, so could not
offer public comment until there was a formal U.S. notification
of any sales to Congress.
Taiwan's military is well-trained and well-equipped with
mostly U.S.-made hardware, but China has a huge numerical
superiority and is adding advanced equipment of its own.
The weapons packages from Lockheed Martin Co, Boeing
and General Atomics are moving their way through the
export process, three people familiar with the status of the
deals on Capitol Hill said, and a notification to Congress is
expected within weeks.
One industry source said President Donald Trump was slated
to be briefed on the packages this week by Secretary of State
Mike Pompeo. Some of the deals had been requested by Taiwan more
than a year ago, but are only now being moved through the
approval process. A State Department spokesman declined comment.
A senior U.S. official, citing Chinese assertiveness in the
Taiwan Strait, said: "There is no equilibrium today. It is out
of balance. And I think that is dangerous."
Trump's White House has made an https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-weapons/exclusive-trump-to-call-on-pentagon-diplomats-to-play-bigger-arms-sales-role-sources-idUSKBN1EX0WX
effort to export weapons to U.S. allies trying to bolster their
defenses, decrease dependence on U.S. troops while boosting U.S.
companies and jobs.
As he fights for re-election on Nov. 3, Trump and Republican
supporters have ramped up their rhetoric against Beijing and
sought to portray Democratic opponent Joe Biden as soft on
China.
Other factors include Taiwan's bigger defense budget, and
the fear in Taiwan that if Trump loses, Biden would be less
willing to sell the U.S.'s most advanced weapons to them.
Taiwan's interest in U.S. weapons and equipment is not new.
The island is bolstering its defenses in the face of what it
sees as increasingly threatening moves by Beijing, such as
regular Chinese air force and naval exercises near
Taiwan.
The senior U.S. official said Taiwan's increased defense
spending was a good step, but it had to do more.
"Taiwan, frankly, needs to do more in order to ensure that
they indigenously have an ability to deter Chinese aggression,"
the official said.
DEALS
Drones that can see over the horizon for surveillance and
targeting, coupled with advanced missiles and coastal defenses
that include smart mines and anti-submarine capabilities to
impede a sea invasion, have been discussed at the highest levels
to make Taiwan more difficult to attack, like a "porcupine",
according to industry and congressional sources.
A Lockheed Martin-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
(HIMARS), essentially a truck-based rocket launcher, is among
the weapons Taiwan wants, people familiar with the negotiations
said. Taiwan also seeks to buy sophisticated anti-tank missiles.
In early August, Reuters reported that Washington is
negotiating the sale of at least four of its large sophisticated
aerial drones to Taiwan for what could be about $600 million.
Also under discussion are land-based Boeing-made Harpoon
anti-ship missiles to serve as a coastal defense against cruise
missiles.
Other systems include "underwater sea mines and other
capabilities to deter amphibious landing, or immediate attack,"
Taiwan's de facto ambassador https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL8N2FD71A
to United States said in July.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; additional reporting by
Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle in Washington, and Ben
Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Chris Sanders and Grant McCool)