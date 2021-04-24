U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24 (Reuters) - The United States is
deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in
India and will race additional support to the Indian government
and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on
Saturday.
"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to
quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and
Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe
outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman
told Reuters via email.
Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help
India, the world's largest democracy and a strategic ally in
President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China, as it grapples
with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.
The Indian government has deployed military planes and
trains to get urgently needed oxygen to Delhi from other parts
of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country surged by a record
daily rise of 349,691 on Sunday, for a total of 16.96 million
cases, including 192,311 deaths, the health ministry said.
The country of 1.3 billion people is on the brink of a
humanitarian catastrophe, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown
University School of Public Health, warned in an op-ed published
Saturday in the Washington Post.
He said some 2,000 people were dying daily, but most experts
estimated that the true number was five to 10 times that level.
Officials from both countries are engaged at various levels
to ensure "a small supply of inputs and components from U.S.
companies for production of COVID-19 vaccines in India," a
spokesman at the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.
He said it was important to work together to identify ways
to overcome bottlenecks in medical supply chains and expedite
ongoing vaccination efforts.
Jha called on Washington to send India oxygen, excess
testing kits and high-quality personal protective equipment,
including face masks, and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients,
including sedatives and Remdesivir.
Jha also urged the Biden administration to share excess
vaccines with India and other countries in crisis, noting that
the United States had an estimated 30 million unused doses of
the AstraZeneca vaccine that is in use elsewhere, but has not
been authorized by U.S. regulators.
Washington should also lift export controls on raw materials
put in place via the Defense Production Act and an associated
export embargo in February, Jha wrote.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said U.S.
and Indian officials were working to find ways to help address
the crisis, but gave no timetable for the support.
She said the United States has already provided India some
$1.4 billion in health assistance, emergency relief supplies,
pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials,
and ventilators.
