WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said Wednesday its Chief Executive Bill Flynn will retire next month and will be replaced by its president.

Flynn has overseen the railroad since April 2020 and steered Amtrak through the COVID-19 crisis and a massive falloff in demand. Amtrak President Stephen J. Gardner will become the next CEO effective Jan. 17 Flynn will continue as a senior advisor to Gardner and the company through Sept. 30.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)