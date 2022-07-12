Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes

07/12/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday increased its estimate for the country's sugar imports in the 2022/23 season by nearly half million short tonnes, but fell short of saying from where all this sugar will come from.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected the U.S. will import 3.5 million short tonnes (ST) of sugar in the new season that starts in October, up from 3 million ST estimated in June.

The department made the changes looking to bring the market to a less difficult supply situation. In the previous month report, the so-called stocks-to-use ratio - a metric used by the agency to evaluate supplies - was at only 7.6% compared with the level of 13.5% considered adequate.

The USDA expects most of the additional imports to come from Mexico, but said that its neighbor is unlikely to be able to ship all the needed volume. Additional volumes could be opened in the low-duty import quota known as TRQ.

The higher imports are expected even as the department increased local sugar production estimate by 125,000 ST after it adjusted beet sugar planted area considering the new numbers released in the June 30 acreage report.

U.S. sugar production in 2022/23 is now seen at 8.94 million ST versus 9.11 million ST in 2021/22. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pLockheed delivers first model of new rocket launcher to U.S. Army
RE
01:43pRussia says it will deepen defence cooperation with Myanmar
RE
01:42pLosses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand
RE
01:39pFormer White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election
RE
01:37pU.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes
RE
01:35pBrazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, foreign minister says
RE
01:30p'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards
RE
01:27pFED'S BARKIN : Inflation will come down but not predictably
RE
01:27pJill Biden apologizes after saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
RE
01:20pMoody's cuts Mexican power utility CFE's credit rating; improves outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse

HOT NEWS