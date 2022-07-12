U.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Department
of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday increased its estimate for the
country's sugar imports in the 2022/23 season by nearly half
million short tonnes, but fell short of saying from where all
this sugar will come from.
In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA
projected the U.S. will import 3.5 million short tonnes (ST) of
sugar in the new season that starts in October, up from 3
million ST estimated in June.
The department made the changes looking to bring the market
to a less difficult supply situation. In the previous month
report, the so-called stocks-to-use ratio - a metric used by the
agency to evaluate supplies - was at only 7.6% compared with the
level of 13.5% considered adequate.
The USDA expects most of the additional imports to come from
Mexico, but said that its neighbor is unlikely to be able to
ship all the needed volume. Additional volumes could be opened
in the low-duty import quota known as TRQ.
The higher imports are expected even as the department
increased local sugar production estimate by 125,000 ST after it
adjusted beet sugar planted area considering the new numbers
released in the June 30 acreage report.
U.S. sugar production in 2022/23 is now seen at 8.94 million
ST versus 9.11 million ST in 2021/22.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira
Editing by Marguerita Choy)