Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

12/09/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rapper Nas poses for a photo at Sweet Chick restaurant in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence.

Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary. On Aug. 11, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, played at a New York City block party and was credited with starting the music genre.

Tributes will include three documentary films produced in conjunction with TV network Showtime, as well as 10 EP soundtracks produced by Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Hit-Boy and others.

"Hip-Hop was never just music," said Nas, adding it has always included elements of deejaying, dancing, fashion and other art forms.

It has been a "voice for the voiceless," he said.

"Now more of the voiceless have a platform, and the people feel like they can be a part of it."

Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender said they wanted to create something to make people recognize how impactful hip-hop culture has been globally.

Hip-hop was born in the south section of the New York City borough of the Bronx in the late 1970s. The dancing, rapping and deejaying elements grew out of an inner-city environment but it has since evolved into a multi-billion dollar part of mainstream global culture.

When asked where he thinks hip-hop is going in the next 50 years, Nas was optimistic.

"I hope that it's still thriving and staying innovative," he said. "And people are united through hip-hop and awaken about the things that are wrong in our societies through the words of hip-hop."

(Reporting by Alicia Powell and Rollo Ross; Writing by Josie Kao; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Alicia Powell and Rollo Ross


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pEx-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
03:19pMagnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
RE
03:17pCanadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pPatient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say
RE
03:10pBelarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N
RE
03:09pTC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pThe leg of the pipeline that extends to the cushing, okla., stor…
RE
03:08pDollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:08pTc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS