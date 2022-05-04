U.S. rate futures price in 70% chance of 50 bps hike in June Fed meeting

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

Rates futures have also factored in more than 200 basis points of tightening in 2022, with an implied fed funds rate of 2.9%.

Wednesday's fed funds rate is currently at 0.33%.

The post-Fed rate decision will be reflected in Thursday's fed funds.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)