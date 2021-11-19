U.S. rate hike fears may further weaken Mexican peso, investors anticipate

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bets that the Mexican peso will continue to weaken have grown in recent weeks amid mounting concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in efforts to combat inflation.

Speculative positions against the currency on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a thermometer of market sentiment, have been accelerating since September, when fears of Fed actions propelled the dollar to its highest level in more than a year.

On Nov. 2, futures and options contracts, which in net terms anticipate a depreciation of the Mexican currency, totaled 50,690 positions, a level not seen since February 2017.

The Mexican currency has depreciated 4.7% versus the dollar this year.

"Right now the peso is feeling the impact, it is very sensitive to inflation data. A snowball of speculation has been forming," said Jorge Gordillo, director of analysis at CI Bank in Mexico City.

U.S. consumer prices https://www.reuters.com/business/us-consumer-prices-surge-weekly-jobless-claims-fall-2021-11-10 increased more than expected in October, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990, further signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high well into next year amid snarled global supply chains.

That is stoking some expectations that the Fed may begin to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-needs-faster-taper-more-rapid-liftoff-interest-rates-waller-2021-11-19 from their near-zero level sooner than it currently expects if inflation remains high.

That is pressuring the peso, which had strengthened to 18.55 per dollar in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic swept across North America.

The Mexican currency was trading at 20.80 per dollar on Friday, and some analysts expect it to close 2021 at 20.50 per dollar, according to the median average of the most recent Citibanamex bank survey.

However, the most pessimistic projections - from financial giants Credit Suisse and JP Morgan - project the peso will end the year at 21.00 per dollar.

Domestic factors are also helping to pressure the peso.

Inflation has risen to its highest level in almost four years, and is expected to continue accelerating. Meanwhile, the Mexican economy, which contracted 8.5% last year and had been recovering, suffered a setback between July and September, sowing doubts about the pace of the rebound.

And although Mexico's central bank has raised its key rate by 200 basis points since June to its current level of 5.0%, the cloudy outlook for Mexico's economy has prompted a historic exodus of foreign investors from the sovereign debt market.

"From a fundamental point of view, everything is in place for the peso to continue above 20 per dollar," said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Jonathan Oatis)