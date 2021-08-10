U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade
Representative's Office said on Tuesday it had reached a deal
with Mexican auto parts firm Tridonex to address allegations
that workers at its Matamoros facility were being denied the
rights of free association and collective bargaining.
Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent
company of Tridonex, said it backed the voluntary action plan in
response to the petition filed by USTR in June under the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA.
"The agreement reached with Tridonex to provide severance,
back pay and a commitment to neutrality in future union
elections shows our determination to leverage the USMCA’s
innovative enforcement tools to address long-standing labor
issues and support Mexico’s implementation of its recent labor
reforms," said U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai.
Tridonex has agreed to provide severance and six months of
back pay, totaling a minimum of nine months of pay per worker
and in many cases much more, to at least 154 workers who were
dismissed from the plant. The back pay totals more than
$600,000.
Previously, Mexican officials said they accepted the U.S.
request for a review of Tridonex in Matamoros to determine if
workers had the right to freedom of association and collective
bargaining.
Cardone said it "commits to implement additional measures to
further support workers’ rights, as enshrined in the important
labor law reforms enacted by the Mexican government and in the
labor provisions of the USMCA."
Carone added it will work with Mexican authorities "to
ensure a personal, free, and secret vote by employees" and
provide all "union-eligible workers" with a printed copy of the
collective bargaining agreement."
General Motors Co has also come under scrutiny in
Mexico after the USTR in May filed a USMCA complaint against the
company's pickup truck plant in Guanajuato state over possible
rights abuses during a union contract vote. The re-do of a
disputed contract vote at the GM plant in Silao will take place
Aug. 17-18.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder; additional
reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by David
Gregorio and Chris Reese)