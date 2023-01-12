Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views

01/12/2023 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its forecasts for corn and soybean production in key global supplier Argentina as the crops being grown there are wilting in a drought.

The reduction in the corn and soybean production estimates adds to worries about tightening global supplies of grains and resulting high food prices. U.S. corn production was at a three-year low and the soy crop was the smallest in two years.

"USDA made drastic cuts to the size of last years corn and soybean crops," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. "That's the big surprise today."

USDA does not normally make such sizeable cuts to crops that were harvested months ago.

The government also reported that U.S. farmers planted the largest winter wheat acreage in eight years, but analysts said the dry soils the crop was seeded in could crimp harvest yields.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures surged to session highs after the data was released. K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also rallied.

U.S. corn production totaled 13.730 billion bushels in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. That was down 200 million bushels from a month earlier and below a range of market expectations.

The production shortfall stemmed from a reduction in harvested acres, which fell to 79.2 million from the December forecast of 80.8 million as farmers opted not to bother harvesting damaged crops after a hot, dry August.

The U.S. soybean harvest came in at 4.276 billion bushels, down from the December estimate of 4.346 billion, with average yield per harvested acre dropping to 49.5 bushels from 50.2. USDA also lowered its harvested soybean acreage figure by 300,000 to 86.3 million.

In Argentina, USDA forecast a soybean crop of 45.5 million tonnes, 8.1% lower than its December outlook, and a corn crop of 52.0 million tonnes, down 5.5% from the December estimate.

U.S. winter wheat plantings totaled 36.950 million acres, a jump of 11% from the previous year and well above trade forecasts that ranged from 33.38 million to 36.20 million. (Additional reporting by Christopher Walljasper and Karl Plume; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.23% 656.5 End-of-day quote.-3.32%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.05% 196.4924 Delayed Quote.2.39%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.25% 553.7667 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 180.97 Delayed Quote.2.06%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.09% 739 End-of-day quote.-7.70%
Latest news "Economy"
02:04pU.S December deficit quadruples as outlays grow, revenues fall
RE
02:02pRansomware group with links in Russia behind UK Royal Mail incident -Telegraph
RE
02:00pChinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report
RE
01:46pJapan PM Kishida: 'keen' to strengthen cooperation with Canada
RE
01:46pOlympus says fixing issues raised by U.S. FDA about facilities in Japan
RE
01:46pSam Bankman-Fried's father retains attorney - source
RE
01:44pAnalysis-Softer inflation print stirs hopes of 'Goldilocks' scenario for U.S. markets
RE
01:38pAid chief to ask Taliban's Kandahar leaders to scrap female worker ban
RE
01:36pCorn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
RE
01:36pCity National Bank reaches settlement of redlining allegations with Justice Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS