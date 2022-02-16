Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review

02/16/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it has referred a total of 80 unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents.

The FAA said last year it had referred 37 passengers to the FBI for review. The U.S. Justice Department has pledged to take a tough line on disruptive passengers as some airlines and unions call for a "no-fly" list that would ban some disruptive passengers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aUS biofuel industry defends record as Biden administration mulls policy reform
RE
10:15aG20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Fell Again in February -- NAHB
DJ
10:13aU.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review
RE
10:09aExclusive - Jana Partners launches proxy fight at Zendesk, nominates four to board
RE
10:07aREFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Airbus reviews defense business as pressures mount
RE
10:04aBank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow
RE
10:03aRouble trims gains as West says no sign of Russian troop pullback
RE
10:03aIvory Coast to announce $20 million cashew sector aid plan -source
RE
10:02aIMF sees inflation as 'significant risk,' but eyes gradual moderation in rising prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
4Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS