U.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it has referred a total of
80 unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal
prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents.
The FAA said last year it had referred 37 passengers to the
FBI for review. The U.S. Justice Department has pledged to take
a tough line on disruptive passengers as some airlines and
unions call for a "no-fly" list that would ban some disruptive
passengers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)