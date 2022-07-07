Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. regulator suspends review schedule for Venture Global LNG plant

07/07/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy regulator suspended its environmental review schedule for Venture Global LNG's proposed CP2 liquefied natural gas export project, citing deficiencies in filings.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Wednesday that while the schedule for its environmental reviews was suspended, it would continue to process the proposal "to the extent possible" based on information received thus far.

FERC's original schedule set a July 2022 issue date for a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and a February 2023 date for the project's final EIS.

Venture Global LNG has said it planned to make a final investment decision (FID) to build CP2 in mid 2023 with first LNG expected in 2026.

"Venture Global is working hard to complete outstanding regulatory deliverables for CP2," spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said in an email.

"We appreciate that FERC continues to process CP2 and remain committed to satisfying the Commission's regulatory requirements," Hynes said.

Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, a consulting firm, said the FERC action was noteworthy because "Congressional overseers have levied strong criticism at FERC ... for not approving LNG and pipeline projects ... in a sufficiently timely manner since 2021."

CP2 appears to be a viable project that has been identified as a supplier in a 20-year contract with German energy company EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG, ClearView also noted.

The Biden administration has made it a priority to supply Europe with more natural gas via LNG exports as the European Union weans itself off Russian energy after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

CP2 is designed to produce about 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. It will be located next to Venture Global's existing Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pSpirit airlines to delay july 8 shareholder vote on fr…
RE
05:47pSnap Inc says outgoing U.S. Secret Service director to lead company's security
RE
05:46pWheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate
RE
05:44pUtilities Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.26% to $0.071 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Gained 6.64% to $1237.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Gained 5.95% to $21608.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pCommunications Services Up Amid Risk Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pBerkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.17% to 98.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Analyst recommendations: Bunge, Coinbase, Ford, Morgan Stanley, Goldman..
3China unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
4Toyota Tsusho : NEXTY Electronics and Spectronik signs Distributorship ..
5THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS