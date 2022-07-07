U.S. regulator suspends review schedule for Venture Global LNG plant

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy regulator suspended its
environmental review schedule for Venture Global LNG's proposed
CP2 liquefied natural gas export project, citing deficiencies in
filings.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on
Wednesday that while the schedule for its environmental reviews
was suspended, it would continue to process the proposal "to the
extent possible" based on information received thus far.
FERC's original schedule set a July 2022 issue date for a
draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and a February 2023
date for the project's final EIS.
Venture Global LNG has said it planned to make a final
investment decision (FID) to build CP2 in mid 2023 with first
LNG expected in 2026.
"Venture Global is working hard to complete outstanding
regulatory deliverables for CP2," spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes
said in an email.
"We appreciate that FERC continues to process CP2 and remain
committed to satisfying the Commission's regulatory
requirements," Hynes said.
Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, a consulting
firm, said the FERC action was noteworthy because "Congressional
overseers have levied strong criticism at FERC ... for not
approving LNG and pipeline projects ... in a sufficiently timely
manner since 2021."
CP2 appears to be a viable project that has been identified
as a supplier in a 20-year contract with German energy company
EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG, ClearView also
noted.
The Biden administration has made it a priority to supply
Europe with more natural gas via LNG exports as the European
Union weans itself off Russian energy after Moscow's Feb. 24
invasion of Ukraine.
CP2 is designed to produce about 20 million tonnes per annum
(MTPA) of LNG. It will be located next to Venture Global's
existing Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)