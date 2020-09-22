U.S. regulator to relax proposed whistleblower caps, tighter tip deadlines-sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities
regulator is poised to walk back a proposal to impose
discretionary caps on whistleblower awards and tighten deadlines
for formally filing tips when it votes to overhaul the bounty
program this week, five people briefed on the matter told
Reuters.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday
will finalize changes to its whistleblower program, but will
water down these proposed measures after whistleblower
advocates, lawyers and lawmakers said the changes could deter
insiders from flagging corporate fraud and misconduct.
In 2018, the SEC proposed https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2018-120
reworking the program which allows the SEC to reward tipsters
whose original information leads to a penalty exceeding $1
million with between 10% and 30% of the fine. Created in the
wake of the 2009 financial crisis, the program has resulted in
more than $2 billion in penalties and $523 million in tipster
rewards.
The program attracts thousands of tips annually, public data
shows, overwhelming SEC staff who can take years to assess all
the claims and issue awards. SEC chair Jay Clayton has said he
views the program as vital, but wants to make it more efficient
and speed up awards.
