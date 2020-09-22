Log in
U.S. regulator to relax proposed whistleblower caps, tighter tip deadlines-sources

09/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator is poised to walk back a proposal to impose discretionary caps on whistleblower awards and tighten deadlines for formally filing tips when it votes to overhaul the bounty program this week, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will finalize changes to its whistleblower program, but will water down these proposed measures after whistleblower advocates, lawyers and lawmakers said the changes could deter insiders from flagging corporate fraud and misconduct.

In 2018, the SEC proposed https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2018-120 reworking the program which allows the SEC to reward tipsters whose original information leads to a penalty exceeding $1 million with between 10% and 30% of the fine. Created in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis, the program has resulted in more than $2 billion in penalties and $523 million in tipster rewards.

The program attracts thousands of tips annually, public data shows, overwhelming SEC staff who can take years to assess all the claims and issue awards. SEC chair Jay Clayton has said he views the program as vital, but wants to make it more efficient and speed up awards.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

